Texas RB Savion Red missing practice with sprained shoulder

During a media availability on Friday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that sophomore running back Savion Red is the only player missing practice due to injury after suffering a sprained shoulder. Red is expected to miss several weeks

A Grand Prairie product, Red was a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class as a consensus three-star prospect. The 5’10, 214-pounder played wide receiver as a true freshman, catching six passes for 34 yards in nine games.

During the spring, Red made the move to running back following the departures of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. In the Orange-White game, Red had nine carries for 45 yards and two catches for five yards.

Red is competing for a spot on the running back depth chart with junior Jonathon Brooks, senior Keilan Robinson, sophomore Jaydon Blue, freshman CJ Baxter, and freshman Tre Wisner.

The Longhorns are set to hold a full-squad scrimmage, the first of preseason camp, on Saturday morning with player’s families in attendance, followed by a barbecue.