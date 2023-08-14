Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers admits he’s impressed with WR newcomers

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has found himself impressed with what some of the newcomer freshmen wide receivers have so far shown they have to offer.
That includes true freshmen Johntay Cook, a former five-star recruit, and Ryan Niblett.
“I mean the speed that we have with the new guys, with Cook and Niblet, those guys; it’s gonna be cool to see those guys run the open field for sure. But I don’t know. All of those guys are just doing great right now,” Ewers said, according to Inside Texas.
- RIP to a Texas legend.
Texas announces that Jack Collins Jr., a former all-SWC halfback, has died. Collins is entrenched in Texas history as the first cover subject of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine in 1960. pic.twitter.com/084AGEyxld— Dave Wilson (@dwil) August 11, 2023
