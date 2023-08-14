Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers admits he’s impressed with WR newcomers

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has found himself impressed with what some of the newcomer freshmen wide receivers have so far shown they have to offer.

That includes true freshmen Johntay Cook, a former five-star recruit, and Ryan Niblett.

“I mean the speed that we have with the new guys, with Cook and Niblet, those guys; it’s gonna be cool to see those guys run the open field for sure. But I don’t know. All of those guys are just doing great right now,” Ewers said, according to Inside Texas.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: SEC-bound Texas needs even more recruiting home runs

Austin American-Statesman: Texas enjoys return to home court in scrimmage

Austin American-Statesman: First scrimmage of preseason ‘a gauge’ for Texas football team

247Sports: Morning Brew: T’Vondre Sweat making presence felt; Jaylan Ford aiming for Butkus Award and more

247Sports: Players whose stock is rising after the Longhorns’ first full-contact scrimmage of fall camp

247Sports: Sources sound off on individual standouts, highlight plays from Longhorns’ first camp scrimmage

247Sports: Does 11 or 12 personnel lead the way to offensive success immediately for Texas?

Inside Texas: The latest on each Texas position around the midway point of August camp

Inside Texas: Monday: Big week coming

Inside Texas: Top performers from Texas’ first fall scrimmage

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

What the commitment of No. 1 edge Colin Simmons means for Texas

Texas RB Savion Red missing practice with sprained shoulder

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Dallas Morning News: Texas Longhorns land shooting guard Cam Scott for 2024 recruiting class

247Sports: The Stampede: Intel on seven five-stars and two other top priority targets

247Sports: Lone Star Recruiting Roundup: Key recruiting battles remaining between Texas A&M and Texas

247Sports: Top schools set, return visit to Austin locked in for edge target Danny Okoye

247Sports: What’s next for Texas 2025 wide receiver recruiting after Dakorien Moore’s commitment to LSU

247Sports: Lake Belton five-star WR Micah Hudson updates recruitment ahead of his senior season

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns path to a third straight top 5 recruiting class

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Pro Frogs: TCU football players shine in first week of preseason action

The Smoking Musket: WATCH: DougityDog returns with CJ Donaldson highlight video

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Bryce Young never had a chance in his Panthers debut

SB Nation: College football’s biggest rule changes for 2023, explained

SB Nation: Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke shrugs off multiple defenders before throwing an improbable TD

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

RIP to a Texas legend.