Texas to face Louisville in Empire Classic opener

The Texas Longhorns will face the Louisville Cardinals in the second semifinal of the 28th annual Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden at approximately 2:30 p.m. Central on Sunday, Nov. 19, the Gazelle Group announced on Monday, with a television coverage announcement coming at a later date.

UConn and Indiana play in the first semifinal with tipoff at noon Central with the consolation game scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Central, followed by the championship game at approximately 6 p.m. Central.

Texas has made six previous appearances in the Empire Classic — 1997, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2019 — and won the event in 2014 with a 71-55 victory over California.

Under-then interim head coach Rodney Terry in 2022-23, the Longhorns made the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2008 after winning the Big 12 postseason tournament, finishing 29-9 (12-6 Big 12). Texas was ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll, tied for highest in school history.