Reacts Survey: Can the Longhorns win their first Big 12 Championship since 2009?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are only 18 days away from the Texas Longhorns kicking off their 2023-24 college football season. Nervous yet?

It’s a special season for Steve Sarkisian and the Horns because of the hype surrounding the program but also because it is their last as members of the Big 12.

Can they end it on a high note? The Longhorns haven’t won the conference since 2009 but enter this season as the favorites.

They’ll have to fend off a few new members including Cincinnati (who have more CFP berths than the Horns), Houston, UCF (not Central Florida), and BYU. None of the newbies are expected to contend but out of those four, who will finish the highest in the conference standings?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/PS0NBW/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back later in the week for the results!