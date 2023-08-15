Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers among names on Manning Award Watch List

One of the top watch lists of the preseason, from the Manning Award, has named Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers to its annual offseason honor.
Quinn Ewers has been named to the Manning Award watch list @QuinnEwers x @ManningAward pic.twitter.com/eq65Kn7uwK— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 15, 2023
- We’ve got a Freaks List member, folks.
A terror in the trenches.— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 15, 2023
Byron Murphy II - 2023 Freaks List@ByronMurphyII x @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/E00IOZBNLv
