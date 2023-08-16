Longhorns Daily News: Steve Sarkisian on Texas’ defense: We have to make a point to ‘get after the quarterback’

It’s training camp time for the Texas Longhorns, and that means it’s time for the team’s coaching staff to pick apart its every flaw. That includes getting pressure on opposing teams’ quarterbacks, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“An area where I know we can improve defensively this year, we’re really making it a point to get after the quarterback and we’re seeing the effect of that,” Sarkisian said, per On3. “But we still have to understand our rush lanes, especially on third down. That is definitely an area for us to clean up and try to minimize some of the quarterback scrambles that came into having big plays on Saturday.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Reacts Survey: Can the Longhorns win their first Big 12 Championship since 2009?
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball is ranked a the preseason No. 1.
