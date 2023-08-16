WATCH: Jalen Catalon’s Arkansas highlights

One of the most important storylines for the Texas Longhorns defense is whether Arkansas Razorbacks safety transfer Jalen Catalon can remain healthy — after a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2020, the Mansfield Legacy product played in only seven games over the last two seasons because of multiple shoulder injuries.

But a highlight video from Catalon’s time with the Razorbacks showcases the impact that the hard-hitting safety can have when he’s healthy.

Highlight film of the new Texas Longhorn Safety: Jalen Catalon



At Arkansas he became a starter going into his redshirt freshman season and recorded 99 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 7 pass breakups and was named first team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) and a… pic.twitter.com/hSoTNhw9v7 — JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) August 15, 2023

Coming downhill against the run or the pass, Catalon arrives at the ball with violence, making wide receivers pay a particular place for trying to make catches over the middle — Catalon is an enforcer on the bad end of a quality Texas hasn’t had in a number of years. In situations that demand more sound tackling technique, Catalon has the fundamentals to bring down opponents in space.

The 5’10, 202-pounder is effective playing the ball in the air with four pass breakups and two interceptions in the six games he played in 2021 in addition to three interceptions and three pass breakups in 2020. Two of those interceptions came in the end zone, including one against Alabama’s Bryce Young.

For a defense intent on forcing more turnovers, Catalon provides additional value after forcing two fumbles as a redshirt freshman.

Catalon will also provide leadership in multiple areas for Texas after serving as a captain for Arkansas in 2021 and 2022 and drawing praise from coaches and fellow players for his communication ability.

After entering the NCAA transfer portal and returning to the Lone Star State, Catalon missed spring practice following another shoulder surgery, but has been a standout for the Longhorns in preseason camp.

“His style of play is innate to him and I’m remiss for leaving him out because he’s had a real impact on our team, definitely defensively, and in the secondary,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He’s very intentional with his work, he’s got a high level of intensity and mental focus, he communicates on a really high level. When he knows, he goes, and that’s a great trait not just for him, but for other guys to see of a style of play in the secondary.”

The concern for the coaches is limiting the amount of contact Catalon endures in preseason, so he wears a green non-contact jersey every other practice. When the season starts, however, Sarkisian is ready to turn him loose on the field on Saturdays.

So here’s the bottom line with Catalon — if he stays healthy this season, he’s a likely all-conference performer and potential All-American.