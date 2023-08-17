Reacts Results: Longhorns fans confident in Texas’ ability to win Big 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s not too often the national media and the Longhorns’ fanbase agree on something. But both believe the Horns will capture the Big 12 championship.

After being named the favorite in the Big 12 preseason poll, our SB Nation reacts survey confirmed the same thought as an overwhelming pick to win the conference.

We might need to refill y’alls kool-aid.

Our second question asked which of the newbies in the Big 12 would have the best inaugural season. Despite replacing Jaren Hall at QB, BYU and Kalami Sitake received the most votes with UFC and Cincinatti fighting for second.

With only two reacts surveys remaining until kick-off, we’ll hit season expectations for the Longhorns in next weeks post!