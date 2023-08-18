Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Moro Ojomo goes down with neck, head injury in Eagles preseason matchup

Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Moro Ojomo went down last night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason game. The rookie defensive lineman is expected to have suffered a head and neck injury. He was carted off by medical officials last night.

For Moro Ojomo



The former @TexasFootball standout had movement in his extremities after suffering a head/neck injury in the @Eagles preseason game against the @Browns on Thursday, according to the team: https://t.co/Cg5jwq2ob1 pic.twitter.com/mLhgSJ33p7 — Horns247 (@Horns247) August 18, 2023

