Longhorns Daily News: Texas featured among ESPN’s top five running back schools

The Texas Longhorns were named among ESPN’s top five running back producing schools.

Behind only Alabama, Wisconsin, LSU and Miami, Inside Texas surmises Texas’ rankings like this: “Like Miami, Texas too has tons of history at the running back position dating back many decades. Ricky Williams’ school record 2,124-yard season in 1998 makes the cut for ESPN’s metrics, but unfortunately none of Earl Campbell’s impressive seasons from the 1970s do. The Longhorns have a strong history of backs being successful in college and in the NFL, boasting names like Jamal Charles and Cedric Benson. But they could rise in future iterations of the RBU rankings, with D’Onta Foreman coming off of a career season and Bijan Robinson entering the league this year.”

Texas’ Logan Eggleston is a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.