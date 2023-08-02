Five-star edge Colin Simmons sets commitment date

The stage has been officially set for the nation’s top edge rusher — five-star Duncanville edge defender Colin Simmons announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will be announcing his college decision next week.

Simmons will make his decision between the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas Longhorns after seeing all three programs in some capacity this summer.

pic.twitter.com/OZyRUY8VO3 — Colin Simmons ✍ Call Me D1 ‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) August 2, 2023

This has been a very high-stakes recruitment for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. For awhile it was reported that the Tigers were the team to beat for Simmons and that it was going to take an all hands on deck effort to earn his commitment.

The door was cracked earlier in the spring when LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain left the program to take a job with the Denver Broncos. Since then the Texas staff has steadily chipped away and that led up to them taking a big swing in June when Simmons made his official visit to Austin.

A lot of buzz was generated out of that monster recruiting weekend and we started to see things really start to trend favorably for Texas coming off that visit. Since that visit to Austin, the Longhorns have maintained some confidence for Simmons. Simmons is fresh off of taking an unofficial visit to LSU this past weekend, and while that may stir some concern for some, it should be mentioned that it was trickling out that Simmons was working on a decision date prior to the trip.

The Longhorns have absolutely put their best foot forward in this recruitment and with Simmons reportedly wanting to stay close to home, they hold the proximity edge in this battle. If the Longhorns are able to land Simmons next week, it would be a HUGE win in a lot of ways for Sarkisian and the Longhorns and would absolutely generate a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail heading into the season.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see how things will unfold in this recruitment. Anxious to see which way this one will go come August 10th.