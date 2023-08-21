Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum DeMarvion Overshown goes down with season-ending knee injury in preseason game

Texas alum DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in a preseason game over the weekend.

The rookie was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Cowboys received the news they feared today, twice over. A torn left ACL for LB DeMarvion Overshown, and a torn left ACL for TE John Stephens, two people familiar with MRIs said. Both rookies turned heads in camp, showing real potential. Now out for year. https://t.co/5ZGruZHoAa — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

