Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum DeMarvion Overshown goes down with season-ending knee injury in preseason game

Texas alum DeMarvion Overshown tore his ACL in a preseason game over the weekend.
The rookie was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’ll miss the remainder of the 2023 season.
Cowboys received the news they feared today, twice over. A torn left ACL for LB DeMarvion Overshown, and a torn left ACL for TE John Stephens, two people familiar with MRIs said. Both rookies turned heads in camp, showing real potential. Now out for year. https://t.co/5ZGruZHoAa— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Bill Little was an incomparable historian, writer and friend
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Brooks, Baxter, Robinson will adequately keep Texas on the go
Austin American-Statesman: Texas volleyball match more than an exhibition for Carissa Barnes
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian, Texas to ‘embrace the hate’ in last season in Big 12 before joining SEC
Dallas Morning News: Texas QB Quinn Ewers listed among NFL draft prospects with most on the line in 2023
247Sports: Morning Brew: Five young Longhorns showing signs of becoming impact players
247Sports: Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think: Predicting a historic future for 2023 Texas recruiting class
247Sports: Lone Star Recruiting Roundup: Which true freshmen from Texas are generating fall camp buzz?
247Sports: Five interesting things coming out of the Texas Longhorns’ second scrimmage of fall camp
247Sports: Sources sound off on Texas’ second scrimmage of fall camp
Inside Texas: Four-down tterritory looks at camp movers, potential flip candidates, more
Inside Texas: Column: Even in Central America, Quinn Ewers’ season is the central question facing the Longhorns
Inside Texas: Five most important Texas Longhorns this season
Inside Texas: Longhorns in the NFL: 2023 Preseason highlights and updates
Inside Texas: Sunday Texas team intel, post-scrimmage
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Sunday Funday Roundtable: Big 12 opponents
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Evaluating Texas commits in season opener, forecasting how high Longhorns could finish in 2024
247Sports: Five-star OL Brandon Baker closing in on commitment
247Sports: Photos from IMG Academy’s win over Lipscomb Academy including two dozen four and five-stars, Texas commits
247Sports: Watch: Texas commit Jerrick Gibson turns in huge game in season opener
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Latest on 2024 Texas targets and decisions
Inside Texas: Where to watch Texas top targets play this week
Inside Texas: Sights and sounds: Texas commits and targets in action
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Associated Press: With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
Associated Press: No more Bedlam, OU-Texas’ SEC switch: Big 12 set for one last year of huge rivalries
Associated Press: Last rodeo for Longhorn Network, Texas’ venture with ESPN that once rattled Big 12
Austin American-Statesman: College football: Predicting Big 12 awards, championship and the CFP
Dallas Morning News: ESPN names Texas, TCU players on college football’s underrated list
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s epic Cincinnati Open final sets the stage for U.S. Open
SB Nation: Bryson Stott rocked a No. 2 pencil bat for the Phillies
SB Nation: Have the Raiders found their long-term answer at QB in Aidan O’Connell?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- RIP to a Longhorn legend.
Longhorn Nation, tonight we mourn the loss of the legendary Bill Little https://t.co/t3ioZIPifU pic.twitter.com/AwlqkUjFbn— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) August 19, 2023
Loading comments...