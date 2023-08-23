Reacts Survey: Predict the Longhorns win-loss record

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country.

In 10 short days (or long days for some fans), Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will begin their third-year season together. We know how optimistic Texas fans are entering the season, with a recent reacts survey predicting a Big 12 Championship.

Now, let’s see what the readers think the win-loss record will be for Sark.

In his first two seasons, the Horns went 5-7 and 8-5 but are expected to make a big leap this year behind more depth at playmaking positions and perhaps one of the better offensive lines in recent years.

Can they reach 10 wins for the first time since 2018?

