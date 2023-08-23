Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers land on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Another day, another watch list landing spot for Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers, the program’s returning starter under center. This time, Ewers has found himself in the company of this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.
Quinn Ewers has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/Auxc0AFiHs— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 23, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Veteran D-line should flex its muscles
247Sports: Despite several talented pieces, Texas’ offense still in search of consistency
247Sports: Morning Brew: Look for the contested catch to be a big part of the Longhorns’ offense in 2023
247Sports: Why the secret for Texas WR Xavier Worthy to return to his freshman form could be fewer downfield targets
Inside Texas: Tashard Choice named a rising star Power Five assistant coach by On3
Inside Texas: Texas announces largest endowment in the country of a named athletics director position
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Big 12 commissioner to Texas Tech: ‘Take care of business’ against Texas
Detailing Texas position battles after preseason camp
Texas embracing lofty expectations for 2023 season
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Dallas Morning News: How Duncanville DL Colin Simmons’ brother with autism motivates him on and off the field
247Sports: 10 prospects in the 2026 class for Texas to evaluate this fall
247Sports: Texas commit eyeing return to DKR for season opener
247Sports: Three recruiting storylines to monitor heading into the season
Inside Texas: Four-star Texas commit Alex January ready for senior year
Inside Texas: Dominick McKinley talks finalists ahead of announcement
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Associated Press: Fans might not notice CFB’s new first-down clock rule, but some coaches are wary of effects
Frogs O’ War: Football: Five Horned Frogs named to Lone Star Award Preseason Watch List
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The 11 best NBA prospects in high school basketball right now, ranked
SB Nation: This comedian’s viral slow-mo soccer celebration is a work of art
SB Nation: ‘Swamp Kings’ is just an Urban Meyer PR revival attempt
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas and UConn will compete live on ABC later this year.
The Jimmy V Women's Classic on Dec. 3 will feature a first-time tripleheader of South Carolina-Duke, UConn-Texas and Ohio State-Tennessee. The first two games will air on ABC and the third on ESPN. https://t.co/gNJikHays1— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 22, 2023
Loading comments...