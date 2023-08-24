Projecting the Texas depth chart vs. Rice

The season opener for the Texas Longhorns against the Rice Owls on Sept. 2 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is only nine days away and that means the Texas coaching staff is close to revealing the season’s first depth chart to the players ahead of Saturday’s mock game.

“To be fair to them, they need to know who’s the first unit, who’s the second unit, who is the backup in all three phases, so that if a guy goes down, if a guy’s shoe comes off, the guy’s helmet pops off, that next guy needs to know who’s going in, and so to be fair to them, we need to continue to compete, we need to continue to find the right combination of people,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday.

Some position groups were still competing for starting jobs and rotations earlier this week coming out of the second scrimmage of preseason camp on Wednesday. Other positions have more certainty.

“I think that we’ve got a great rotation of safety. I think we’ve got a really good rotation at corner, really at the linebacker spot as well, and on the D-line. I think receiver-wise, there’s probably a little bit of a gap between those first three wideouts and the other guys, and that’s understandable — those guys have played a lot of football. But again, different position groups are different to where I’ve got to see what this looks like for a few more days before we really nail it down.”

Here’s a look at how Burnt Orange Nation projects the depth chart against Rice.

Depth chart vs. Rice 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Quinn Ewers 3 Maalik Murphy 6 Arch Manning 16 Charles Wright 14 RB Jonathon Brooks 24 CJ Baxter 4 Keilan Robinson 7 Jaydon Blue 23 Tre Wisner 26 WR AD Mitchell 5 Casey Cain 88 WR Jordan Whittington 4 Johntay Cook 2 Ryan Niblett 18 WR Xavier Worthy 8 Isaiah Neyor 9 Deandre Moore Jr. 11 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 81 Spencer Shannon 83 Will Randle 87 LT Kelvin Banks 78 Payton Kirkland 71 Trevor Goosby 74 LG Hayden Conner 75 Cole Hutson 54 Sawyer Goram-Welch 61 Max Merril 73 C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Jaydon Chatman 75 RG DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 52 Connor Stroh 79 RT Christian Jones 70 Cam Williams 56 Andre Cojoe 77 Defense BUCK END Ethan Burke 91 J'Mond Tapp 17 Colton Vasek 92 Billy Walton 31 Tausili Akana 46 NT T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy 90 Sydir Mitchell 99 Aaron Bryant 53 DT Aflred Collins 95 Vernon Broughton 45 Trill Carter 98 Zac Swanson 96 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Justice Finkley 1 Jaray Bledsoe 94 Kris Ross 97 SLB Morice Blackwell --or-- 37 Anthony Hill Jr. 0 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush --or-- 43 Liona Lefau 18 Derion Gullette 40 WILL David Gbenda 33 Mo Blackwell --or-- 33 Anthony Hill Jr. 0 S'Maje Burrell 15 CB Terrance Brooks 8 Gavin Holmes 9 X'Avion Brice 14 FS Jerrin Thompson 28 Kitan Crawford 21 Warren Roberson 24 BJ Allen 27 BS Jalen Catalon 11 Derek Williams 3 Michael Taaffe 36 Larry Turner-Gooden 3 CB Ryan Watts 6 Malik Muhammad 5 Malik Muhammad * STAR Jahdae Barron 23 Jaylon Guilbeau --or-- 13 Austin Jordan 4 Jelani McDonald 25 Special Teams KO Will Stone 15 Ryan Sanborn 27 PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15 P Ryan Sanborn 27 Ian Ratliff 49 H Ryan Sanborn 27 DS Lance St. Louis 56 Christian Rizzi 57 KR Keilan Robinson 7 Jordan Whittington 4 Tre Wisner 26 PR Xavier Worthy 8 Johntay Cook 2 Injured Savion Red (shoulder) 17