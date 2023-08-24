Longhorns Daily News: Hold up, did Texas, OU accidentally end up saving the Big 12?

Earlier this week, Big 12 commissioner (and bon vivant) Brett Yormark implied that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ early exit from the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024 is, actually, what ended up saving the conference from a fate similar to what it helped cause the Pac-12.
Yep. No shit. It’s true, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“Candidly, we were able to get Texas and Oklahoma out a year early,” Yormark said, per the Morning News. “That was a big deal for us.” He’s referring to the timing of its latest adds, including Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, scrapped from the Pac-12’s demise.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Quinn Ewers set for second season as the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ top 2022 special team performances, returning leaders for 2023
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell ranked as No. 2 transfer player in 2023 class
247Sports: The Insider: The Jalen Catalon story and his potential impact on the Texas Longhorns
247Sports: Final Texas Longhorns projected depth chart for 2023
Inside Texas: Texas Football nets 12 on the 2023 Senior Bowl Watch List
Inside Texas: Texas team intel 9 days out from the opener against Rice
Inside Texas: Re-calibrating targets to Xavier Worthy
Inside Texas: Nine days until Texas Football: Gavin Holmes competing at field corner; Isaiah Neyor seeks return to Wyoming form
Inside Texas: Ethan Burke spent training camp ‘getting grimy,’ and it may pay off in the form of a starting role
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Projecting the Texas depth chart vs. Rice
Nick Saban: Season opener ‘is not the end’ of Alabama QB competition
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Where Texas commits are playing this week
247Sports: Close up look at Mater Dei’s dynamic backfield of Nate Frazier and Jordon Davison
Inside Texas: Texas listed as one of On3’s teams that won the transfer portal
Inside Texas: Michael Riles leads an ultra talented Port Arthur Memorial team
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas needs to make new history against BYU
Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: The 10 most shocking revelations from ‘BS High,’ HBO’s Bishop Sycamore documentary
SB Nation: The Chiefs should pay Chris Jones whatever he wants
SB Nation: Shohei Ohtani injury tracker: Tracking the Angels star’s UCL tear
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It was the best of days. It was the worst of days.
https://t.co/ynpVMbP92v pic.twitter.com/JZ6LFZYVgP— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 22, 2023
Loading comments...