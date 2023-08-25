Longhorns Daily News: Who wins Texas’ backup QB job – Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning?

It becomes a first-world problem when a coach like Steve Sarkisian has to choose between redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy and true freshman Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns’ backup quarterback job. On3’s theorizing, albeit with good reason, that Manning will eventually overtake the elder Murphy for the gig behind returning starter Quinn Ewers.
I think they’ll play whoever they think is better,” On3 analyst Andy Staples said, according to Inside Texas. “You know, the one thing with Arch is, they’re not going to pressure, like the family and that, they’re not going to pressure anybody to play him. They seemed to go in with a pretty mature plan for him, and are perfectly accepting if he needs a year or so to win that job. But maybe he develops faster, and they feel like he’s ready.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
The Week Before Roundtable: Season predictions, breakout players, and more
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Let’s all send a very proud shoutout to Texas alum Julien Alfred.
Jackson wins by FOUR TENTHS!— Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 25, 2023
Two women medal!#WorldAthleticsChamps
21.41 Shericka Jackson - CR
21.81 Gabby Thomas
21.92 Sha'Carri Richardson - PB
22.05 Julien Alfred
22.16 Daryll Neita - PB
22.29 Dina Asher-Smith
22.34 Anthonique Strachan
22.64 Marie-Josee Ta… pic.twitter.com/i0wer7t20q
