Longhorn fans predicting a big season for Steve Sarkisian and Texas

Would you be happy with a 10-win season for the Longhorns this year? Now, that doesn’t guarantee a Big 12 Championship or a trip to a New Year’s Six bowl. But it does guarantee the best season since 2018 and the best under Steve Sarkisian.

It’s also how many wins Texas fans are predicting in this week’s reacts surveys.

I don’t need to remind you that the Longhorns have only eclipsed the 10-win threshold once since 2010 and have yet to do so this decade. If Sark can achieve it this season it would be a step in the right direction heading into the SEC.

