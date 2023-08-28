Texas LB Mo Blackwell out for several weeks

AUSTIN — Texas Longhorns junior linebacker Mo Blackwell is “going to be down a couple weeks” with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Everybody else on the roster will be available to us this week, which is a good thing,” Sarkisian added.

A 6’1, 208-pounder from Arlington Martin, Blackwell has appeared in 22 games with four starts over two seasons with the Longhorns and has spent time at defensive back in addition to linebacker. Blackwell totaled 11 tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, and one blocked punt in 2022.

During preseason camp, Blackwell was competing with senior David Gbenda and freshman Anthony Hill Jr. to replace DeMarvion Overshown as the starting weakside linebacker for Texas. With Blackwell out for the season opener against Rice on Saturday, Gbenda now seems locked in to the starting job with Hill likely to see more playing time thanks to Blackwell’s injury.