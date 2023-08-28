Steve Sarkisian responds to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s remarks about Texas-Texas Tech game

AUSTIN — When Brett Yormark addressed the Red Raider kickoff club luncheon last Wednesday, the unusual comments from the Big 12 commissioner to Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire regarding the post-Thanksgiving matchup between Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns caught the attention of the college football world.

“Coach, I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m gonna be in Austin for Thanksgiving, okay? And you’d better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year,” Yormark said, playing to a cheering audience.

During a Monday media availability to preview Saturday’s season opener against Rice, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about Yormark’s comments. After joking that the media was trying to get him in trouble, Sarkisian responded.

“I got a letter from the commissioner about sportsmanship the day before that speech, so I’m trying to figure out what we’re promoting to our student athletes to then go say those types of things,” Sarkisian said. “So I’m guessing he’s not gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game.”

Ultimately, what the commissioner has to say about Texas before they leave for the SEC next year matters much less than what the Longhorns do on the field this season.

“The reality of it is you know that a lot has been made about that. A lot has been made about a t-shirt being made. Let’s not make this more than it is. This is about us. We’re focused on what we get to do and why we get to do it. We’re proud to be part of the University of Texas, we’re proud to represent the burnt orange, we’re proud to represent 550,000 living alumni, we’re proud to represent four national championship teams. We’re proud to get to go do that and we know who’s behind us and that’s okay — now let’s go play,” Sarkisian said.