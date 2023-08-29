Reacts Survey: Will the Texas Longhorns take care of business in their season opener?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s finally game week. Congratulations, you’ve made it. Pour yourself a drink. And then participate in this week’s reacts survey.

The Texas Longhorns begin their 2023 season in Austin against the Rice Owls. Opening as a 35-point favorite, Steve Sarkisian begins his third year at Texas with high expectations. He also has to make sure the Longhorns are focused on the Owls and not on next week’s opponent; the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Will the Longhorns take care of business in their season opener? Let us and check back later in the week for the results!

