Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers cut his famous mullet to shift public reception

Texas Longhorns returning starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a redshirt sophomore, entered his college football fan as a branding delight thanks to his bleached mullet haircut.
The mullet is gone now. Many have wondered, why?
It’s about perception, his head coach says.
“I didn’t mind the mullet. But I also know what perception is,” said Sarkisian, per Inside Texas. “And like we talked about with him, right now, the perception of you is proceeding you before you meet anybody. So, sometimes, you need to change the perception so that people really get to know you.
“I think that Quinn has worked at that over the last 7-8 months. I think he’s starting to see the value in who he is. Quinn’s a great guy, super coachable, a really good teammate, very humble, hard-working, (and) he cares for the people around him. I don’t know if everybody knew that about him a year ago. But now, I think people are starting to understand that about him.”
- More preseason watch list love for Texas players.
Texas Longhorns OL Christian Jones named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list https://t.co/7MDrLWLapv— Hookem.com (@bevobeat) August 3, 2023
