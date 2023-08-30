Longhorns Daily News: Houston HC on Texas’ SEC move: ‘Screw them. They can go wherever they want.’

The Texas Longhorns move to join the SEC in 2024 hasn’t sat well with some of college football’s existing legion of head coaches. That includes Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorson, who is leading the Cougars into Power Five action this offseason.

“Screw them,” Holgorson said, referring to Texas’ role in leaving Houston for dead following the Southwest Conference’s collapse, per Inside Texas. “They can go wherever they want. They don’t want us and we don’t want them.”

Notably, Holgorson’s no stranger to the Big 12. Before joining Houston, he was head coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas to honor 1963 national championship football team

Austin American-Statesman: These experts predict Texas will be in the College Football Playoff

Dallas Morning News: Texas vs. Rice: Longhorns look to avoid epic upset in season opener

Dallas Morning News: Texas A&M, Texas among colleges with most charitable boosters

247Sports: Texas football opponent Q&A: Rice

247Sports: Texas vs. Rice: Five key opposing players to know ahead of meeting between Longhorns, Owls

247Sports: Texas Longhorns in the NFL: 32 former players earn spots on initial 53-man rosters

247Sports: After injury recovery, DeMarvion Overshown expected to ‘be playing great football’ for Cowboys in 2024

Inside Texas: Four Texas players named to Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year watchlist

Inside Texas: Three days until Texas Football: Quinn Ewers enters an all-important Year 2 ready to excel; Larry Turner-Gooden seeks opportunity

Inside Texas: Rice’s Mike Bloomgren on Steve Sarkisian, ‘unbelievable offensive mind that’s surgical’

Inside Texas: Anticipation for Texas football’s 2023 campaign is higher than ever

Inside Texas: Ryan Watts ready for life on cornerback island

Inside Texas: Jeff Choate named one of 20 assistants college administrators are high on as head coach candidates

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

‘We’ve got to embrace the hate’: Notes from Steve Sarkisian’s press conference

What Steve Sarkisian wants to see when Texas plays Rice

Reacts Survey: Will the Texas Longhorns take care of business in their season opener?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Recruiting notes on two priority defensive line targets

247Sports: Five-star SG Tre Johnson enjoys second official visit to Texas

247Sports: Four-star LB Riley Pettijohn reveals three programs leading his recruitment

247Sports: Timeline expected to go the distance for five-star CB Kobe Black

Inside Texas: Texas makes cut for elite 2025 wide receiver Marcus Harris

Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking four-star Zina Umeozulu set to return to Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Reviewing Baylor’s Week One starters

Our Daily Bears: Baylor releases first depth chart of 2023 for Texas State

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Players to watch in Week One

The Smoking Musket: Can West Virginia be “successful” against Penn State?

Wide Right & Natty Lite: The Night Cap: Previewing Northern Iowa

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Saints’ 30-year-old Aussie rookie punter is about to become your favorite athlete

SB Nation: Ryder Cup Team USA announced as Zach Johnson makes jaw-dropping decisions

SB Nation: Ronald Acuña Jr. unhurt after getting rushed by 2 fans in scary moment

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

He’s baaaaack.