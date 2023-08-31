Longhorns Daily News: Texas alum Lil’Jordan Humphrey inks deal with Broncos’ practice squad

Former Texas Longhorns wide receive Lil’Jordan Humphrey has signed a contract to join the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Humphrey’s signing follows a stellar preseason performance. He’ll rejoin his former head coach in New Orleans, Sean Payton.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey with a lil' fancy footwork. @broncos | @LJ_Humphrey23— NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023
: #LARvsDEN on NFL Network
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/5ZkqmuEivx
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas ‘ready to show people’ its worthy of hype
247Sports: The Insider: The top 10 Texas Longhorns on the roster heading into the 2023 season opener
247Sports: JT Daniels’ third return to Texas epitomizes college football’s NCAA transfer portal era
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Predictions: No. 11 Texas vs. Rice
Inside Texas: Christian Jones expects Texas’ hard work and pride to carry it to its goals
Inside Texas: Leading indicators foreshadow big year for Texas
Inside Texas: What to watch for against the Rice Owls
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Why — and why not— Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could win the 2023 Heisman Trophy
Texas vs. Rice preview: Experienced Owls look to hang with the Horns
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Blue-Chip Buzz: Latest on 5-star Dominick McKinley; Auburn in line to add to class; Elite CB lining up visits
247Sports: Where Texas commits are playing this weekend
247Sports: Big, explosive, smart and dedicated, 5-star DL Dominick McKinley has all the traits college programs covet
247Sports: Visitor list for Texas’ season opener against Rice
247Sports: Five-star Texas commit Colin Simmons added to 2024 Polynesian Bowl
Inside Texas: Thursday morning five-star recruiting intel plus a team note
Inside Texas: Texas and RB target Tiger Riden continue to build relationship
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Associated Press: Realignment prompts fresh look at 12-team College Football Playoff’s automatic bids
Frogs O’ War: Know the Enemy: Colorado Buffaloes
The Smoking Musket: How to watch West Virginia and Penn State battle for the first time in 31 years
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Defensive Players to Watch: UNI @ ISU
Rock Chalk Talk: Revival or regression? That is the question
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 14 Heisman Trophy contenders in 2023, ranked ahead of college football Week 1
SB Nation: Nebraska volleyball gave us one of the most unforgettable sports scenes of our lifetimes
SB Nation: Canada looks like a top contender in FIBA World Cup behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Change, however slightly, might again be on the horizon.
Realignment’s cloud of uncertainty lingered over CFP meetings today here in Dallas.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 31, 2023
And while a format change is nowhere near decided, there is alignment among commissioners in moving to a 5AQ + 7AL model for 2024-25, if change happens.https://t.co/42zV67HFtj
Loading comments...