Reacts Results: Texas fans expecting blowout win against Rice

If anyone is concerned with a slow start to the 2023 season, it’s coming from Texas fans. With the Longhorns opening as 35-point favorites against the Rice Owls, 79% of our reacts voters think Texas will cover.
The Longhorns have won 15 straight games against the Owls and are 10-4-1 against the spread, including a 58-0 victory in Steve Sarkisian’s first year.
Texas is 2-0 ATS in season openers under Sark and the 35-point spread is the second largest behind last year’s opener against ULM (37-point favorite).
Sark’s offense produced 427 yards on the ground in the last meeting between the two schools.
