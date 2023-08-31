Reacts Results: Texas fans expecting blowout win against Rice

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

If anyone is concerned with a slow start to the 2023 season, it’s coming from Texas fans. With the Longhorns opening as 35-point favorites against the Rice Owls, 79% of our reacts voters think Texas will cover.

The Longhorns have won 15 straight games against the Owls and are 10-4-1 against the spread, including a 58-0 victory in Steve Sarkisian’s first year.

Texas is 2-0 ATS in season openers under Sark and the 35-point spread is the second largest behind last year’s opener against ULM (37-point favorite).

Sark’s offense produced 427 yards on the ground in the last meeting between the two schools.

