Longhorns Daily News: Analyst: Texas in the 2023 CFP would be ‘huge for the sport’

It’s hard to not root for the Texas Longhorns.

Analyst Joel Klatt included.

“It would be huge for the sport,” if Texas made the College Football Playoff in 2023, Klatt said, per On3. “Texas is the most underachieving roster in college football over the last five years … I saw Quinn and chatted with him just a couple of weeks ago in Dallas. And, you know, that’s why I was making fun of you because like, listen, he cut his mullet … It wasn’t necessarily grown up. There was a sense of urgency about the way that he was talking about the season. It wasn’t so much ‘I’m happy to be here. And isn’t this great?’ As much as it was like ‘I’ve got a mission to accomplish.’”

Another watch list made.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been named to the John Mackey Award watch list @Jatavionsanders pic.twitter.com/vRCZjHi7vZ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 4, 2023

And another.