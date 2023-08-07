Longhorns Daily News: Texas earns spot among preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

It’s that time of year – for preseason polls.
USA Today recently released the latest preseason Coaches Poll.
The Texas Longhorns were among the Top 25.
In fact, Texas was ranked No. 12 overall.
(In 2024, once playoff time comes, that would make the cut, in theory!)
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Entire Longhorns o-line returns for perhaps first time ever
Austin American-Statesman: Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders had a breakout year in 2022. What’s next?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas edge defender Barryn Sorrell needs to lead as Longhorns seek to increase sacks
247Sports: Texas All-Big 12 tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders says Quinn Ewers ‘a whole new person’ after cutting his mullet
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Observations on defensive line, offensive position terminology explained
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Five-star edge Colin Simmons sets commitment date
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Taking the temperature of Colin Simmons’ recruitment ahead of decision week
247Sports: Blue-chip recruiting buzz heading into another week of elite prospects announcing their college plans
247Sports: Texas commit Daniel Cruz ‘married’ to Longhorns, working on others to join him
247Sports: Texas among top schools early for freshman phenom Zane Rowe
Inside Texas: Report: Five-star DL Dominick McKinley sets his decision date
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Latest recruiting trends for Texas in 2024
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops recruiting hot board
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon joins to bring a LSU perspective to the Colin Simmons recruitment
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Who has the best coaches and intangibles? Ranking Big 12 football
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: After a losing season, OU’s Venables is eager to fix Sooners
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 realignment gives more stability and another threat in Utah
Our Daily Bears: Baylor lands DL Justin Sambu from transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU TE Jared Wiley named to Mackey Award Watch List
Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU CB Josh Newton named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 57 triathletes got explosive diarrhea after swimming through poop at World Championships
SB Nation: Simone Biles wins all-around in her return to competition, but slows Olympic talk
SB Nation: Jake Paul scores knockdown on Nate Diaz but ultimately settles for lopsided unanimous decision win
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
Congratulations to Xavier Worthy @XavierWorthy for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position. @TexasFootball @TexasLonghorns #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/PR6PVpDJW0— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) August 7, 2023
