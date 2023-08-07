Texas finalizes Rodney Terry’s first coaching staff

The first coaching staff under Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry is officially complete after the school announced the hires of Cory Schlesinger and Byron Jones on Monday.

Schlesinger replaces John Reilly as the team’s strength and conditioning coach — he officially holds the title of Assistant Coach, Director of Basketball Health and Performance — after spending four years with the Phoenix Suns, and also has 10 years of experience in collegiate athletics.

Previously an assistant under Terry at Fresno State for seven years, Jones has 25 years of coaching experience, including one year at Air Force and three years at Troy after working on Terry’s staff. In 2015-16, Fresno State made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001 after winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament title. Jones becomes the fourth assistant on Terry’s staff thanks to new NCAA rules, although one assistant will not be allowed to recruit off campus.

Texas also announced Nick Matson as the Director of Operations. Matson spent last season as an assistant at East Carolina after working with Terry for 10 years at Fresno State and UTEP, including four years as an assistant and five years as Director of Basketball Operations.