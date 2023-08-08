Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers just made the Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Drake Maye. Bo Nix. Caleb Williams. Taulia Tagovailoa. The Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers.

What do these names have in common?

Among many others, they all just made the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

Quinn Ewers has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/BToeb8XI3j — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 8, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Ethan Burke has edge in battle to start

247Sports: Morning Brew: True freshmen who are turning heads in fall camp for the Longhorns

247Sports: How less receptions could mean ‘more’ for Ja’Tavion Sanders and the Texas offense

Inside Texas: Anthony Hill has earned praise from his teammates, but what will his role be in 2023?

Inside Texas: Can Jalen Catalon solve Texas’ problems in 2023?

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns team intel through five days of practice

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns team intel through five days of practice

Inside Texas: Freshman receiver Johntay Cook continues to impress coaches and teammates

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas ranked No. 12 in preseason Coaches Poll

Steve Sarkisian reveals early practice standouts for Texas

Texas finalizes Rodney Terry’s first coaching staff

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons to announce commitment on 247Sports

247Sports: Top247 junior WR Daylan McCutcheon sees opportunity for development at Texas

247Sports: Three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey down to final five schools

247Sports: Close up look at top 10 un-committed Players in California

Inside Texas: The importance of Billy Glasscock, recruiting pioneer and Texas’ director of player personnel

Inside Texas: Who could be next out of Florida for the Texas Longhorns?

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor football receives votes in 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll

Frogs O’ War: TCU football ranked No. 16 in 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll

Frogs O’ War: 2023 TCU Football Opponent Preview: SMU Mustangs

Bring On The Cats: The Big 12 Expands: Making sense of the timeline

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Kevin Brown’s suspension could undo all the positive vibes in Baltimore

SB Nation: Meet Team USA’s FIBA Basketball World Cup roster, featuring one of its youngest groups ever

SB Nation: What’s next for the USWNT following their disappointing Women’s World Cup?

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

To say the least.