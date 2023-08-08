Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers just made the Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Drake Maye. Bo Nix. Caleb Williams. Taulia Tagovailoa. The Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers.
What do these names have in common?
Among many others, they all just made the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.
Quinn Ewers has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/BToeb8XI3j— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 8, 2023
