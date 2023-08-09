Longhorns Daily News: SEC commish: We are ‘the envy of everyone in college football’

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is firing back after getting pelted with questions about the conference’s next expansion move after the Big Ten opted to add a 17th and 18th member.

In speaking to ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, Sankey said the SEC is currently “the envy of everyone in college football,” referring to how the conference has won a majority of national championships in recent years.

“I would submit we’re in an enormously healthy place,” Sankey said, per On3. “We’re not in the middle of the current movement efforts. As I was kind of linking in via zoom, conversations about yet another conference and our autonomy grouping looking here and there for members. We’re gonna be constantly attentive.

Sankey continued, “I’ll go back to what seems like a year ago now, just a few weeks until media days in Nashville. I talked about our focus is on our growth to 16. When you look at the 16 universities that will soon all be affiliated officially with the Southeastern Conference when we add [the Oklahoma Sooners] and [the Texas Longhorns], I think that’s the envy of everyone in college football from a strength, from a success, from a support standpoint.”

