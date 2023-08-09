5-Star CB Kobe Black releases top five schools

With all eyes on Duncanville (TX) five star edge rusher Colin Simmons’ decision tomorrow afternoon, another five star from the Lone Star State has narrowed down his recruitment to five finalists.

Waco (TX) Connally five star cornerback Kobe Black announced this evening that his recruitment has been narrowed down to LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M as we approach the start of the 2023 season.

Black is the 3rd ranked cornerback prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is 24th ranked prospect overall. This summer, Black made official visits to Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas, while also scheduling a visit to Tuscaloosa to see Alabama later in the fall. With the Crimson Tide not making the cut for Black, it remains to be seen if that visit will happen at this point.

The Longhorns have been viewed as being in a favorable spot for Black’s commitment, but a decision timeline has been up in the air for him despite a strong official visit at the end of June. The Longhorns have solid relationships in place with Black after signing his former teammate Jelani McDonald during the last cycle. McDonald along with the staff have been putting the hard sell on the five star defensive back and they appear to still be in pole position as the recruitment continues to wind down.

As things sit, I don’t think Steve Sarkisian and his staff would trade positions with anyone in this recruitment, but they still need to get things over the finish line and close it out.