Longhorns Daily News: Rice matchup will help decide who lands Texas’ backup QB job

The Texas Longhorns have a number of questions to answer in their Week 1 matchup against the Rice Owls, including who will backup returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers.
The options are simple: redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, or true freshman Arch Manning.
“We’ll find out,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week, per Inside Texas.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Christian Jones set for sixth season opener at UT
Austin American-Statesman: Six Texas tailgates fans should know about for the upcoming football season
Dallas Morning News: 10 Texas Longhorns to know for the 2023 football season
247Sports: Horns247 Staff Roundtable: Besides Quinn Ewers, who is the most indispensable Longhorn in 2023?
247Sports: The belief that maturity and growth will help Texas receiver Xavier Worthy reach greater heights in 2023
247Sports: Depth chart talk dominates Steve Sarkisian’s final media availability before No. 11 Texas battles Rice
247Sports: My favorite Longhorn-related story about Cowboys and NFL mastermind Gil Brandt
Inside Texas: New faces will have plenty of impact for Texas on Saturday
Inside Texas: Two days until Texas Football: Johntay Cook II and Derek Williams Jr., two talented freshmen with opportunity
Inside Texas: Jake’s Takes: Moro Ojomo makes the Philadelphia roster, Texas RBs, and more
Inside Texas: Texas Football Theory: Detailed breakdown of Texas vs. Rice
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Five-star DL Dominick McKinley set to decide on Friday
Texas freshmen expected to contribute against Rice
Projecting the Texas depth chart vs. Rice
DJ Campbell to start over Cole Hutson for Texas at RG
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Questions answered, who will be QB2?, Latest on Dominick McKinley, Wardell Mack
Inside Texas: Thursday afternoon recruiting intel: Ryan Wingo, Danny Okoye, Mater Dei standouts
Inside Texas: 2025 SMU commit Demetrius Brisbon updates his recruitment, latest from Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Pre-Snap Read: Previewing Texas State
Viva the Matadors: Viva’s Round Table Texas Tech football 2023 primer
Frogs O’ War: Keys to the Game: TCU vs. Colorado
Crimson and Cream Machine: Football Recruiting: An update on some of Oklahoma’s top targets
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2023 Iowa State Football Preview: UNI
Rock Chalk Talk: Gameday for Kansas Football: For the longest time
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Details of PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf leaked with stunning 18-event global world tour facelift
SB Nation: How Drake Maye can challenge Caleb Williams for QB1 in the 2024 NFL Draft
SB Nation: Canada looks like a top contender in FIBA World Cup behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.
Gregory Gym this Sunday at 11:30 AM CT.— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) August 31, 2023
Be there. Be loud. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/SYlUto71Ll
Loading comments...