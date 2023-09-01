Longhorns Daily News: Rice matchup will help decide who lands Texas’ backup QB job

The Texas Longhorns have a number of questions to answer in their Week 1 matchup against the Rice Owls, including who will backup returning starter and redshirt sophomore Quinn Ewers.

The options are simple: redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, or true freshman Arch Manning.

“We’ll find out,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week, per Inside Texas.

Texas volleyball takes on the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.