Post-game reactions from No. 11 Texas upsetting No. 3 Alabama, 34-24

All the goodness.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Texas at Alabama

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening and pulled out a 34-24 win over the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium behind a three-touchdown explosion in the fourth quarter to deal head coach Nick Saban a rare home loss.

Unsurprisingly, the post-game reactions were incredible.

— Nick Saban just doesn’t catch Ls like this as a head coach:

— Alabama lost a 21-game home winning streak and suffered a defeat by Texas for the first time in more than 40 years.

— Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson had a message to Crimson Tide targets and recruits in attendance:

— Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack had thoughts on the win by Texas:

— Former Texas defensive back Quandre Diggs had a take about Brett Yormark, who went out of his way to express his support for the Red Raiders beating the Longhorns recently:

— Oddly enough, the Big 12 expressed some fake support for Texas in the win’s aftermath:

— Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers did definitely enjoy the win:

— Ewers also shared a moment with Longhorns legend Vince Young in the win’s aftermath:

— Sark was pumped:

— The Tide just doesn’t lose in Tuscaloosa. But they caught one on Saturday.

— The post-game locker room was lit, too:

— Some tweets about the game didn’t age well:

