Post-game reactions from No. 11 Texas upsetting No. 3 Alabama, 34-24

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns went into Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening and pulled out a 34-24 win over the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium behind a three-touchdown explosion in the fourth quarter to deal head coach Nick Saban a rare home loss.

Unsurprisingly, the post-game reactions were incredible.

— Nick Saban just doesn’t catch Ls like this as a head coach:

This is Nick Saban's 1st double-digit home loss as a college football HC since 2003 (Florida def. LSU, 19-7).



That was 7,273 days ago. pic.twitter.com/kFyofnjncr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2023

— Alabama lost a 21-game home winning streak and suffered a defeat by Texas for the first time in more than 40 years.

What a win for Texas football.



After being down 16-13, the Longhorns outscored Alabama 21-8 the rest of the game.



It is Texas' first win against Alabama since 1982.



It also snaps Alabama's 21-game home win streak.#TEXvsBAMA — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 10, 2023

— Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson had a message to Crimson Tide targets and recruits in attendance:

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson to the section of Alabama recruits: “All y’all come to Texas” pic.twitter.com/Cra5yXy5S8 — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) September 10, 2023

— Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack had thoughts on the win by Texas:

Bro we can’t allow Texas to have momentum coming into the SEC next year….. Everything would be undone…. — Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) September 10, 2023

— Former Texas defensive back Quandre Diggs had a take about Brett Yormark, who went out of his way to express his support for the Red Raiders beating the Longhorns recently:

Big 12 commissioner somewhere crying! — Nino (@qdiggs6) September 10, 2023

— Oddly enough, the Big 12 expressed some fake support for Texas in the win’s aftermath:

— Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers did definitely enjoy the win:

— Ewers also shared a moment with Longhorns legend Vince Young in the win’s aftermath:

— Sark was pumped:

— The Tide just doesn’t lose in Tuscaloosa. But they caught one on Saturday.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from the TOP ROPE!!!!



“They (Alabama) were 52-1 in their last 53 home games, I guess they’re 52-2 now.” pic.twitter.com/aZBPC0SwiT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 10, 2023

— The post-game locker room was lit, too:

FOR IT’S TEXAS THAT WE LOVE BEST pic.twitter.com/LAPFoFu42L — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 10, 2023

— Some tweets about the game didn’t age well: