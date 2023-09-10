WATCH: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson’s first NFL TD is insane

It only took just over 15 minutes of game time in an NFL regular-season game for former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson to make a sensational play for the Atlanta Falcons and core his first NFL touchdown.

The play showcased several of Robinson’s elite skills — his stop-start ability to shake the first defender, first-step acceleration to generate momentum, and remarkable contact balance to split two defenders and find the end zone.

Just how improbable was Robinson’s touchdown? Next Gen Stats put the odds of Robinson scoring on that play at 10.7 percent, but that model clearly hasn’t learned how to account for Robinson’s ability yet.

Desmond Ridder & Bijan Robinson (11-yd TD)



Pre-snap motion allowed Robinson to get up to 9.76 mph when the ball was snapped. Robinson gained 14 yards after the catch after evading three defenders in the open field.



The odds of Robinson scoring on the play when he caught the… pic.twitter.com/HoHKnmMGO5 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 10, 2023

The former Texas standout won the Doak Walker Award last season as the nation’s top running back and was selected No. 8 overall by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now Robinson is already showing why he’s a favorite to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award.