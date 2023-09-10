Texas moves up to No. 4 in the AP Poll after upset of Alabama

Following Saturday’s 34-24 win over the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, the Texas Longhorn moved from No. 11 in the AP Poll to No. 4, a gain of seven spots after the program’s biggest road win since beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus in 2005.

It’s the highest ranking for the Longhorns in the AP Poll since finishing the 2009 season ranked No. 2 following the loss to the Crimson Tide in the national championship game. Texas started the 2010 season ranked No. 5 before finishing 5-7 as the Mack Brown era began showing cracks.

Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the poll following the rare home loss under head coach Nick Saban.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Kansas State remained at No. 15 after a 42-13 win over Troy and Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 19 after a 28-11 victory against SMU.

In the Coaches Poll, Texas moved up four spots to No. 6.