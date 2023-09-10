No. 4 Texas is a 28.5-point favorite against Wyoming

When the No. 4 Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium next Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. Central kickoff on Longhorn Network, the Longhorns will be heavy favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys with the line at 28.5 points on Sunday, according to DraftKings.*

Texas is riding the high of its highest ranking in the AP Poll since the end of the 2009 season following Saturday’s 34-24 win over then-No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Wyoming will arrive on the Forty Acres at 2-0 after opening the season with two games in Laramie — a 35-33 double-overtime win over Texas Tech and a 31-17 victory against Portland State.

In the all-time series between the two programs, the Longhorns have won all five meetings, starting in 1974. In 2012, Texas beat Wyoming 37-17 in Austin, the final of three matchups that also included a trip to Laramie in 2009 the Longhorns won 41-10.

