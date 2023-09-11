Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is officially the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him in Tuscaloosa

It happened. The Texas Longhorns traveled to Tuscaloosa and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, making Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian the first former Alabama head coach Nick Saban assistant to beat him at home. (In 2021, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to beat the Death Star that is Saban himself.)

Now, the calling for Saban’s coaching head begins.

Now at ⁦@SatDownSouth⁩:

Alabama is in decline. If you didn’t believe it before, you better embrace it now. #RollTide #HookEm https://t.co/WritsGogcT — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 10, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Associated Press: No. 4 Texas Longhorns try to stay grounded even as hype level soars after beating Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded in their win over Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Texas notebook: Offensive line keeps Quinn Ewers clean against Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ ascent in the polls reflects magnitude of victory

Austin American-Statesman: Longhorns celebrate with students after historic victory over Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas defense landed the knockout blow in win at Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Quinn Ewers shocks Alabama with a stirring performance

Dallas Morning News: Texas kicker Bert Auburn of Flower Mound shares NIL deal with Alabama kicker

Dallas Morning News: What Texas beating Alabama says about Longhorns’ prospects in SEC — and CFP

Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win at Alabama: Longhorns’ defense steps up in key situations

247Sports: After winning at Alabama, no one in burnt orange was ready to say Texas is back — just back to work

247Sports: Texas emphatically announces impending SEC arrival spurred by ‘brutally honest’ communication, game prep

247Sports: Journey to No. 4 ranking in AP Top 25 fittingly frames long roads navigated by Texas, Steve Sarkisian

247Sports: Slimmed-down, mullet-less, John Wick-spewing Quinn Ewers shows college football world he really has changed

Inside Texas: 2023 Alabama Post Mortem: Offense

Inside Texas: 2023 Alabama Post Mortem: Defense/Special Teams

Inside Texas: Longhorns receivers say win over Alabama came from hard work and togetherness

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 4 Texas is a 28.5-point favorite against Wyoming

Inside the Numbers: Texas QB Quinn Ewers answered many questions against Alabama

Evaluating four areas of emphasis for the Texas defense against Alabama

Texas moves up to No. 4 in the AP Poll after upset of Alabama

No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24: Five observations and Sunday chat

WATCH: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson’s first NFL TD is insane

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns path to a third straight top 5 class

Inside Texas: New On3 Recruiting Prediction pick for 5-star

Inside Texas: Recruits React: What Texas’ top targets had to say after the Horns beat Alabama, 34-24

Inside Texas: Trending Texas: Five-star’s galore

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says Texas, Oklahoma expect ‘respect’ amid Big 12 departure

Our Daily Bears: Instant Reaction: Baylor vs Utah

Frogs O’ War: Football: Questions remain as TCU defeats Nicholls 41-6

Crimson and Cream Machine: Sooners pull away late to defeat SMU, 28-11

The Smoking Musket: Lightning In A Bottle? — West Virginia storms past Duquesne after weather delay

The Smoking Musket: What I think after lightning storm saves WVU

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State falls to Iowa 20-13

Bring On The Cats: FINAL: Kansas State 42, Troy 13

Bring On The Cats: K-State stays at No. 15 in AP Poll

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas holds off Illinois 34-23 in Jalon Daniels return

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Nobody was ready to play football in the NFL’s saddest opening Sunday

SB Nation: Matt Ryan roasted for 28-3, even as a commentator

SB Nation: The Bears were complete ass against the Packers even without Aaron Rodgers

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Quinn Ewers gets one of his first big nods of the 2023 season.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers & Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman are Walter Camp Offensive & Defensive Players of the Week — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023

Anthony Hill is HIM.

For all the talk about “Texas is soft because they cry about horns down”…Anthony Hill, after sacking Milroe again, ran to the end zone and gave the Horns Down to Bama fans who were in dismay of the bludgeoning they were receiving. #Longhorns #RollTide #embracethehate pic.twitter.com/JvGlNBlQZY — Biceo (@RobDBice) September 10, 2023