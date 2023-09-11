Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Steve Sarkisian is officially the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him in Tuscaloosa

It happened. The Texas Longhorns traveled to Tuscaloosa and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, making Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian the first former Alabama head coach Nick Saban assistant to beat him at home. (In 2021, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to beat the Death Star that is Saban himself.)
Now, the calling for Saban’s coaching head begins.
Now at @SatDownSouth:— Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 10, 2023
Alabama is in decline. If you didn’t believe it before, you better embrace it now. #RollTide #HookEm https://t.co/WritsGogcT
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 4 Texas is a 28.5-point favorite against Wyoming
Inside the Numbers: Texas QB Quinn Ewers answered many questions against Alabama
Evaluating four areas of emphasis for the Texas defense against Alabama
Texas moves up to No. 4 in the AP Poll after upset of Alabama
No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24: Five observations and Sunday chat
WATCH: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson’s first NFL TD is insane
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
Quinn Ewers gets one of his first big nods of the 2023 season.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers & Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman are Walter Camp Offensive & Defensive Players of the Week— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 10, 2023
Anthony Hill is HIM.
For all the talk about “Texas is soft because they cry about horns down”…Anthony Hill, after sacking Milroe again, ran to the end zone and gave the Horns Down to Bama fans who were in dismay of the bludgeoning they were receiving. #Longhorns #RollTide #embracethehate pic.twitter.com/JvGlNBlQZY— Biceo (@RobDBice) September 10, 2023
Texas volleyball beat Florida Gulf Coast this past Friday and will take on the Rice Owls at 6pm Central tonight.
POV: you're partying at Greg tomorrow night #HookEm pic.twitter.com/QjwDAlfd2P— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 10, 2023
