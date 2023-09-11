Texas close to full health ahead of Wyoming game

AUSTIN, Texas — Heading into Saturday’s return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face the Wyoming Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns are largely healthy after two games — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed during his Monday press conference that two players are day to day.

Freshman running back CJ Baxter did not receive a carry on the final drive against Alabama after a three-yard gain to open the game-sealing possession and was a limited participant in Monday’s practice.

“Knock on wood, not quite as serious as we may have originally thought, so we’re gonna monitor him day to day. He was at practice today, very limited,” Sarkisian said.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, Baxter currently has 16 carries for 69 yards and four catches for 21 yards this season, but also left the season opener against Rice with a rib issue.

Junior linebacker Mo Blackwell is still waiting to make his season debut after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp.

“Mo Blackwell is still in the rehab process — he was running almost full speed today — so again, he’ll be a day to day as we move throughout the week,” Sarkisian said.

Along the offensive line, sophomore right guard Cole Hutson played in Tuscaloosa after sitting out the season opener, as did sophomore right guard DJ Campbell, who made his second consecutive start despite getting rolled up on against Rice.