Game time and TV set for No. 4 Texas at Baylor

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced a 6:30 p.m. Central kickoff between the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears on Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco televised by ABC.

In the all-time series between the two programs that dates back to 1901, the Longhorns hold an 80-28-4 record against the Bears, including 31 wins, 18 losses, and two ties in Waco. Under former head coach Mack Brown, Texas won 13 consecutive games against Baylor, a streak broken by 30-22 home loss in 2010. Since then, the Horns are 2-4 in Waco with a 31-24 loss in 2021 under current head coach Steve Sarkisian.

This season, the Longhorns are 2-0 with its highest ranking in the AP Poll since the end of the 2009 season while the Bears are 0-2 following home losses to Texas State and Utah. Prior to the Big 12 opener for both teams, Texas hosts Wyoming and Baylor hosts LIU.