 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game time and TV set for No. 4 Texas at Baylor

The Longhorns will play a primetime matchup against the Bears in the final Big 12 meeting between the two programs.

By Wescott Eberts
/ new
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced a 6:30 p.m. Central kickoff between the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears on Sept. 23 at McLane Stadium in Waco televised by ABC.

In the all-time series between the two programs that dates back to 1901, the Longhorns hold an 80-28-4 record against the Bears, including 31 wins, 18 losses, and two ties in Waco. Under former head coach Mack Brown, Texas won 13 consecutive games against Baylor, a streak broken by 30-22 home loss in 2010. Since then, the Horns are 2-4 in Waco with a 31-24 loss in 2021 under current head coach Steve Sarkisian.

This season, the Longhorns are 2-0 with its highest ranking in the AP Poll since the end of the 2009 season while the Bears are 0-2 following home losses to Texas State and Utah. Prior to the Big 12 opener for both teams, Texas hosts Wyoming and Baylor hosts LIU.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...