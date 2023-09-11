WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Wyoming

The newly-minted No. 4 Texas Longhorns are riding high coming off a huge road upset of the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide, capturing national attention and garnering tons of praise from all over.

If Texas wants to return to its previous heights, the players and coaches need to figure out how to keep their heads in the right place and focus on what’s next, the Wyoming Cowboys coming to Austin. In the past, Texas has been up for the big games but let easily winnable games slip through their fingers and cost them standing and momentum in so many ways. The Longhorns, who have their eyes on the Big 12 championship and beyond, have to find a way to ride the momentum against Wyoming instead of experiencing a letdown following the Alabama win.

Wyoming, just two weeks removed from knocking off the Texas Tech Red Raiders in overtime, head to Austin with a mind to beat another Big 12 team and derail another set of championship aspirations. Led by quarterback Andrew Peasley, who accounted for three touchdowns against the Red Raiders, the Cowboys are 2-0 as they come back to Austin for another non-conference matchup.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday ahead of the Longhorns’ final non-conference game.

Celebrate the win against Alabama with gear from Breaking T.