Texas Newcomers Report: Texas transfer WR Adonani Mitchell makes his receptions count

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s a new year, and that means there are new faces across the Longhorns’ roster. But like last year, think of this as less a report than it is a quick rundown of how Texas’ 2023 freshman class and his talented pool of NCAA Transfer Portal adds faired in their latest showing this college football season.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did in Week 1 against the Rice Owls.

CJ Baxter, RB: The true freshman had another impressive early showing this past weekend. He rushed for 11 carries and 31 yards, and he recorded 4 receptions for 21 yards. Baxter also suffered a minor injury in Texas football’s win over Alabama. He’s reportedly on the mend.

Tre Wisner, RB: The true freshman running back saw some action this past weekend.

Johntay Cook, WR: Cook got his cleats slightly dirty against Alabama but failed to record a reception.

Ryan Niblett, WR: The true freshman wide receiver saw some action over the weekend.

Adonai Mitchell, WR: The junior wide receiver transfer, who joined Texas after two seasons and back-to-back national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, recorded 1 rush for 5 yards, as well as 3 receptions for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns in SEC debut for Texas.

An awesome look at the deep ball for a score from Quinn Ewers to Adonai Mitchell last night! pic.twitter.com/6OvX16cZpn — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 10, 2023

Anthony Hill, LB: One of the top recruits at his position nationally – and whose tenure at Texas is already paying off big for the Longhorns’ defense in one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season – the true freshman recorded 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks last week. He was also named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week.

Anthony Hill Jr. has been named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week! @thegoatanthony1 pic.twitter.com/h7i697UgG2 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 12, 2023

Liona Lefau, LB: Texas’ true freshman linebacker out of the Aloha State saw action.

Malik Muhammad, CB: The true freshman cornerback, coming to Austin straight from his native Dallas area (and DeSoto), recorded 1 solo tackle in Tuscaloosa in Week 2.

Gavin Holmes, CB: A redshirt junior cornerback and former member of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Holmes recorded 1 tackle over the weekend.

Jelani McDonald, S: The Waco product and true freshman got a few plays in against Alabama.

Ryan Sanborn, P: A redshirt senior who transferred to Texas from the Stanford Cardinal program, where he was a two-time captain, Sanborn recorded 3 punts for 150 yards, with 56 yards as his long on the evening. His average on the day was 50 yards.