Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Adonai Mitchell earn weekly Big 12 honors

Two Texas Longhorns earned weekly Big 12 honors after last weekend’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. That includes redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was awarded the conference’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor, as well as junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who was selected as this week’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Quinn Ewers - Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/8N1WD8atsa— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023
Adonai Mitchell - Big 12 Newcomer of the Week@MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/rjka9uX1Q7— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Wyoming
Texas close to full health ahead of Wyoming game
No. 4 Texas is a 28.5-point favorite against Wyoming
Game time and TV set for No. 4 Texas at Baylor
How Texas NB Jahdae Barron baited Jalen Milroe into an early INT
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball beat the Rice Owls last night.
#HookEm pic.twitter.com/z5h30pGAsd— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 12, 2023
