Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Adonai Mitchell earn weekly Big 12 honors

Two Texas Longhorns earned weekly Big 12 honors after last weekend’s win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. That includes redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was awarded the conference’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor, as well as junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who was selected as this week’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Quinn Ewers - Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/8N1WD8atsa — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023

Adonai Mitchell - Big 12 Newcomer of the Week@MoCityMitch pic.twitter.com/rjka9uX1Q7 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 11, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: While UT expectations skyrocket, Sarkisian hits reset button

Austin American-Statesman: Two deep touchdown passes at Alabama boost the Texas passing attack

Dallas Morning News: Are the Texas Longhorns ... back?

Dallas Morning News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wants confident Longhorns focused on larger goals

247Sports: Ja’Tavion Sanders’ performance against Alabama provides a glimpse of his true potential

247Sports: Despite it being declared ‘game over,’ Texas’ veteran leaders are setting the tone following the Alabama win

247Sports: Texas RB CJ Baxter on the mend after being carted off in win over Alabama

247Sports: Georgia, Texas highlight college football teams to pass early-season eye test

247Sports: The Texas Top 10: Ranking the 10 best players for the Longhorns following a historic win at Alabama

Inside Texas: How Texas solved its 3rd down issues

Inside Texas: Texas team notes look back at Alabama, ahead to Wyoming

Inside Texas: What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl had to say about this week’s matchup with the Longhorns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of Wyoming

Texas close to full health ahead of Wyoming game

No. 4 Texas is a 28.5-point favorite against Wyoming

Game time and TV set for No. 4 Texas at Baylor

How Texas NB Jahdae Barron baited Jalen Milroe into an early INT

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas makes its case for 5-star foward Asa Newell

247Sports: The Stampede: What Texas beating Alabama means for recruiting

Inside Texas: New On3 RPM entered for top 30 ranked prospect

Inside Texas: On3 Industry Ranking five-star Ryan Wingo talks Texas win over Alabama, upcoming visit

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Five-star updates, Wyoming-Texas visitor list, hoops

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: UCF starting QB John Rhys Plumlee out “several weeks,” possibly for Baylor game

Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Easyish

Frogs O’ War: Football: TCU receiving votes in Week 3 AP Poll

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Bills needed Josh Allen to be David Simms, but he insisted on being Roy McAvoy

SB Nation: The Jets’ walk-off punt return TD is even more incredible with the radio call

SB Nation: AI robots went to Dolphins-Chargers game and freaked out everyone

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND