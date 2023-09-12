Reacts Survey: How will Texas respond after colossal win over Alabama?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Have you stopped smiling yet? I don’t think most Texas fans have stopped either. But the celebration can only last so long with another opponent arriving in Austin this week.

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) will try to play spoil against the Horns and have already upset one Texas team this season. In a thrilling double-overtime victory, the Cowboys defeated Texas Tech in Laramie.

This is the first meeting between Wyoming and Texas since 2012, with the Longhorns 5-0 all-time against them.

Can Craig Bohl’s squad pull off another unexpected win in the Lone Star State? Or will Steve Sarkisian reach 3-0? Let us know your thoughts on this week’s survey!