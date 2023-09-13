Texas Longhorns in the NFL: This was just the start for Chicago Bears RB Roschon Johnson

The NFL season is underway.

So are the careers of some of your favorite former Texas Longhorns athletes.

Let’s break the performances in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Working alongside fellow Longhorns and NFL rookie Roschon Johnson, the veteran running back and league journeyman had 6 carries for 11 yards.

Bijan Robinson, RB: It was a historic day for anyone watching the Atlanta Falcons rookie’s NFL debut, in which he logged 10 carries for 56 yards and 6 receptions for 27 yards. Robinson also notched the first touchdown of his NFL career (and of many to come.)

BIJAN ROBINSON



Welcome to the NFL



: #CARvsATL on FOXpic.twitter.com/Pljkgx3WlQ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 10, 2023

Roschon Johnson, RB: In making his NFL debut for the Chicago Bears, first-year pro Johnson handled 5 carries for 20 yards and his first touchdown in the league. He also hauled in a team-leading 6 receptions for 35 yards.

Roschon Johnson is out here emasculating dudes pic.twitter.com/OMfMDnBxNW — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 10, 2023

Devin Duvernay, WR: The only stat the return specialist recorded on the day was 1 punt return for 18 yards. He also served as one of the Baltimore Ravens’ kickoff returners.

Andrew Beck, TE: A big man gadget of sorts, the former Longhorn started at fullback for the Houston Texans.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The second-year big man up front started at right guard for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Calvin Anderson, OT: Anderson started at right tackle for the New England Patriots.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: The Houston Texans defensive tackle secured 2 tackles on the day.

Keondre Coburn, DT: Roaring onto the scene as a rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs, Coburn’s NFL debut included 1 solo tackle and 1 tackle for loss for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 1 tackle.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 2 tackles.

Jordan Hicks, LB: The starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker accounted for 3 tackles.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 special teams tackle.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Arizona Cardinals defensive back logged 1 special teams tackle.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starter has earned a reputation as a playmaker in the NFL. In his latest performance, he logged a total of 3 tackles (2 solo) and 1 special teams tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: It has become expected that Elliott, now with the Miami Dolphins, shines on game day. This past weekend was no exception, as the veteran defensive back accounted for a whopping 13 tackles (8 solo) in an unofficial East Coast-West Coast challenge.

Caden Sterns, DB: Much to his and fans’ dismay, the Denver Broncos defensive back went down with a torn patellar tendon and failed to record a stat for Week 1.

Quandre Diggs, DB: In his contribution to the Legion of Boom’s legacy and the Seattle Seahawks, the starting defensive back made 3 tackles in their season opening outing.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers in recent seasons, the former Longhorn legend went 1-for-1 on the day, with 39 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs.

Cameron Dicker, K: In the latest chapter of the saga of “Dicker the Kicker,” the Los Angeles Chargers special teams aficionado went 2-for-2 on field goals, with 50 yards as his long. He was also 4-for-4 and perfect on the evening in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn, who’s currently a first-stringer for the Seattle Seahawks, had only 4 punts on the afternoon for an average of 59 yards, with 73 yards as his long. Dickson also managed to secure 2 touchbacks.