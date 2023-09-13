Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers earns three more weekly honors after stellar performance in win over Alabama

Yesterday, we shared that Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers earned the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor. But on top of that, he was also awarded recognitions like the Maxwell Player of the Week, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

Not bad for a day’s work.

Let's get vertical.



Inspired by Quinn Ewers.



With Video. pic.twitter.com/hOFXzLSdMw — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) September 12, 2023

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Does Alabama win shift anyone’s 2023 Texas expectations?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas pass rush thriving behind new faces

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: After win over Alabama, Texas could win out with its schedule

Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Alabama give ESPN its most-seen regular season game since 2015

247Sports: Morning Brew: Steve Sarkisian explains his philosophy about using trick plays

Inside Texas: Thanks to special teams efforts, Kitan Crawford sees his NFL draft stock rise per the Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy

Inside Texas: Ethan Burke, Anthony Hill elevate the potential of the Texas defensive line

Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s program build a result of successfully addressing concerns

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Sarkisian credits trust, confidence, and versatility in upset over No. 3 Alabama

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: This was just the start for Chicago Bears RB Roschon Johnson

Texas Newcomers Report: Texas transfer WR Adonani Mitchell makes his receptions count

Reacts Survey: How will Texas respond after colossal win over Alabama?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Four-star ‘25 WR Marcus Harris set for weekend visit to Texas

247Sports: Relationships with Chris Jackson, Steve Sarkisian have Texas in ‘top group’ for four-star WR Jacorey Watson

Inside Texas: On3 Top 75 OT Michael Fasusi sees big things with Texas, Kyle Flood

Inside Texas: 2025 four-star RB Jordon Davison building with Texas, Tashard Choice

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Fresh blood and nationwide parity: Is this the college football season where the contending class caught up?

Our Daily Bears: Position group grades from Utah

Frogs O’ War: Pro Frogs: Former TCU WR KaVontae Turpin scores first career NFL touchdown

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Things We Learned: Iowa

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Jordan Love’s no-look throw is the moment Packers fans have been waiting for

SB Nation: A bar offered Packers fans free drinks if the Jets lost, and it all went horribly wrong

SB Nation: Travis Kelce might have made the best catch of his career: Taylor Swift

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas’ minister of culture is alright, alright, alright with Texas’ win over Alabama.