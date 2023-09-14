Longhorns Daily News: Urban Meyer: ‘Texas is, I think, the best team in the country’

On an episode of Urban Takes, former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer doubled down in his enthusiasm for the Texas Longhorns’ success this season.
“Top to bottom, Texas is, I think, the best team in the country,” Meyer said, per Inside Texas. “I thought that, going into the season, if they stayed healthy and if they just figured out things — Texas, you can’t go back and say ‘Texas hasn’t had players.’ That’s nonsense. There was something wrong, and whatever was wrong seemed to be figured out.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas to face pair of tests against ranked teams
Dallas Morning News: Texas basketball teams host Drake, ex-Longhorn Kevin Durant for Austin visits
247Sports: Helmet Stickers: Recognizing winning contributions in Texas’ win over Alabama
247Sports: Grading the Longhorns: Texas defense puts together championship-caliber performance in win over Alabama
247Sports: Why Texas is back and how the Longhorns can stay there
247Sports: College football’s true freshman phenoms: USC WR Zachariah Branch, Texas LB Anthony Hill among early standouts
247Sports: 10 things you need to know about the Wyoming Cowboys, Texas’ next opponent
Inside Texas: Establishing the run in 2023
Inside Texas: Paul Finebaum, voice of the SEC, set to join On Texas Football this morning
Inside Texas: Complacency just as much of an opponent for No. 4 Texas as the visiting Wyoming Cowboys
Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Texas is riding high; Ewers is ‘what we thought;’ defense is becoming dominant
Inside Texas: Player development remains a consistent theme for Steve Sarkisian’s staff
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 4 Texas vs. Wyoming: Horns look to stay hot against experienced Cowboys
Inside Ethan Burke’s journey from lacrosse superstar to breakout DE
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Where Texas commits are playing this weekend
247Sports: Visitor list for Texas vs. Wyoming
247Sports: Top247 CB Cobey Sellers talks Texas ahead of upcoming unofficial visit to Austin
Inside Texas: Oscar Giles back in Austin on Saturday: Looking back at his top 10 recruits
Inside Texas: Four-star EDGE making official visit this weekend
Inside Texas: 2025 On3 Industry Ranking four-star WR Taz Williams ready for Texas return
Inside Texas: Five-star LSU commit to visit Texas on Saturday
Inside Texas: Myles Davis: ‘I’m visiting for the Texas Tech game’
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: How NIL, transfer portal have changed the college football you’re watching this season
Frogs O’ War: Keys to Victory: TCU at Houston
Frogs O’ War: TCU football to host Arkansas State in 2026
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Thoughts on Troy
Rock Chalk Talk: A semi-statistical recap of Illinois
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Creating Team USA’s perfect men’s basketball team for 2024 Paris Olympics
SB Nation: Jim Trotter’s discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, explained
SB Nation: Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay turned back the clock to play the hits for Rams
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on Ohio State tonight at 7pm Central.
No you ain't ¯\_( ͡❛ ͜ʖ ͡❛)_/¯#HookEm pic.twitter.com/bTqF697Kso— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 13, 2023
Loading comments...