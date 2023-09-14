Texas to debut new LED lighting against Wyoming

Four years ago, the Georgia Bulldogs debuted a new experience at Sanford Stadium with red LED lighting to start the fourth quarter, complementing the previous tradition of fans turning on their cell phone lights while the band plays Krypton.

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns match that experience at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with the debut of burnt orange LED lighting installed during the offseason. With the season opener against the Rice Owls falling during the afternoon, Saturday’s night game against the Wyoming Cowboys will present the first opportunity to use the new lighting.

See you Saturday pic.twitter.com/MzyzBl3HJI — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 14, 2023

Saturday night. Time to light it up ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KAfRsGy3lL — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 14, 2023

“I am excited about it. I’m a fan of college football and I think the better environment that we can create, the better atmosphere we can create for our fans, for our players, the better it is for everybody,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday. “I think it provides energy to the stadium, I think our play provides energy to the fans, I think our fans provide energy to our team, and so creating that home-field advantage, creating that experience here at DKR, I think is something that I appreciate CDC and Drew Martin and all their work that they’ve been putting together to continue to create the environment that this place can have. I’ve seen it grow from year one to year two and now we’re into year three and we’ve got some new things going. So yeah, I am looking forward to that.”

Fans are invited to participate in the light show, too: