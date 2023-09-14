Texas RB CJ Baxter and LB Mo Blackwell are game-time decisions against Wyoming

Texas Longhorns freshman running back CJ Baxter (ankle) and junior linebacker Mo Blackwell (knee) are both game-time decisions for Saturday’s matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

“Morice Blackwell has made tremendous strides — he’s been practicing the last couple of days. And again, he’ll be another guy that will make a decision on game day if he’s gonna go Saturday or if we’ll wait until next week,” said Sarkisian.

Baxter had 11 carries for 31 yards against Alabama last week before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. It’s the second straight week the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class had to leave the game — against Rice in the season opener, Baxter fell awkwardly on the ball at the end of a 32-yard run in the second quarter and departed with a rib issue. For the season, Baxter has 16 carries for 69 yards and four carries for 21 yards.

With Baxter banged up, junior running back Jonathon Brook leads Texas with 26 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Just before the season opener, Blackwell suffered a knee injury in practice that has kept him out for the first two games. Freshman linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has filled in for Blackwell at the strong-side linebacker position with six tackles, two sacks, and a quarterback hurry against Alabama after recording one tackle and one quarterback hurry in the season opener.