Four-star edge Solomon Williams reveals top five schools

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff has been working the phones hard with recruits after their big upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last Saturday. Momentum is a real thing in recruiting and you can bet that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are trying to capture some right now after walking out of Bryant-Denny Stadium victorious.

Earlier Thursday, four-star Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day edge Solomon Williams announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five contenders. The Longhorns offered Williams back in the spring and were able to get him on campus in the summer. They were named amongst his finalists.

Williams had an incredibly productive (and disruptive) junior season for Carrollwood Day, as he tallied 32 tackles for a loss along with 15.5 sacks. That kind of production is enough to have his phone ringing off the hook and that is why his finalist group of schools is very stout.

Williams was supposed to be in Tuscaloosa this past Saturday to see Alabama and Texas in person, but he reportedly did not make it in for the visit. Per reports, Williams is not slated to be in Austin this weekend for the Wyoming game as an official visitor, and this will be his first college game atmosphere experience.

The Longhorns have a chance to make a strong first impression via their official visit this weekend after Williams was able to watch them knock off the Crimson Tide. It will be interesting to see what the vibe is come Sunday, as Texas continues to try to bolster their roster at the edge positions.

At 6’3, 250 pounds, Williams is bigger-bodied edge prospect than Colin Simmons and Zina Umeozulu and ranked as the No. 294 player nationally and the No. 21 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.