Texas set to host multiple five-star visitors for matchup against Wyoming

The Texas Longhorns are back in the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium this weekend following their upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last Saturday. The Longhorns will play host to the Wyoming Cowboys and that means they will be able to play host to several recruits as they continue to chip away on the recruiting trail.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff want to capitalize on the momentum they now have after the upset of the Crimson Tide, and they moved quickly when it came to working on getting some priority targets on the docket to visit Austin this Saturday. Along with some already committed recruits, there will be multiple uncommitted prospects for both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting class in the house to see the Longhorns take on the Cowboys. This includes one official visitor for the 2024 class along with a couple five star wide outs that the Longhorns are squarely in the mix for.
Texas Commits:
Trey Owens, quarterback, Houston Cy-Fair, three star
Parker Livingstone, wide receiver, Lucas Lovejoy, four star
Jordan Washington, tight end, Houston Langham Creek, three star
Zina Umeozulu, edge, Allen, four star
2024
Ryan Wingo, wide Rreceiver, St. Louis (Mo.) University, five star
Solomon Williams, edge, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, four star — OFFICIAL VISIT
2025
Michael Fasusi, offensive tackle, Lewisville, five star
Devin Harper Jr., offensive tackle, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve, four star
Marcus Harris, wide receiver, Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei, four star
Andrew Marsh, wide receiver, Katy Jordan, four star
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver, Duncanville, five star
Jonte Newman, offensive tackle, Cypress Bridgeland, unranked
Cobey Sellers, cornerback, Pearland Shadow Creek, four star
Jacorey Watson, wide receiver, Pearland Shadow Creek, four star
Anthony Williams, linebacker, Pearland Shadow Creek, three star
Taz Williams Jr., wide receiver, Red Oak, four star
2026
London Smith, wide receiver, Waco University, five star
If you are keeping score at home, that is four five star-rated recruits expected to be in Austin this weekend with three of them being wide receiver prospects. That is certainly a positive sign that Sarkisian’s offensive mind and scheme are selling themselves on the recruiting trail.
This will be a great opportunity for the Texas staff to get some face time with some priority recruits across three recruiting classes, as well as improve to 3-0 on the year before heading into conference play.
This article will be updated.
