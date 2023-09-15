Texas set to host multiple five-star visitors for matchup against Wyoming

The Texas Longhorns are back in the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium this weekend following their upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last Saturday. The Longhorns will play host to the Wyoming Cowboys and that means they will be able to play host to several recruits as they continue to chip away on the recruiting trail.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff want to capitalize on the momentum they now have after the upset of the Crimson Tide, and they moved quickly when it came to working on getting some priority targets on the docket to visit Austin this Saturday. Along with some already committed recruits, there will be multiple uncommitted prospects for both the 2024 and 2025 recruiting class in the house to see the Longhorns take on the Cowboys. This includes one official visitor for the 2024 class along with a couple five star wide outs that the Longhorns are squarely in the mix for.

Texas Commits:

Trey Owens, quarterback, Houston Cy-Fair, three star

Parker Livingstone, wide receiver, Lucas Lovejoy, four star

Jordan Washington, tight end, Houston Langham Creek, three star

Zina Umeozulu, edge, Allen, four star

2024

Ryan Wingo, wide Rreceiver, St. Louis (Mo.) University, five star

Solomon Williams, edge, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, four star — OFFICIAL VISIT

2025

Michael Fasusi, offensive tackle, Lewisville, five star

Devin Harper Jr., offensive tackle, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve, four star

Marcus Harris, wide receiver, Santa Ana (Cali.) Mater Dei, four star

Andrew Marsh, wide receiver, Katy Jordan, four star

Dakorien Moore, wide receiver, Duncanville, five star

Jonte Newman, offensive tackle, Cypress Bridgeland, unranked

Cobey Sellers, cornerback, Pearland Shadow Creek, four star

Jacorey Watson, wide receiver, Pearland Shadow Creek, four star

Anthony Williams, linebacker, Pearland Shadow Creek, three star

Taz Williams Jr., wide receiver, Red Oak, four star

2026

London Smith, wide receiver, Waco University, five star

If you are keeping score at home, that is four five star-rated recruits expected to be in Austin this weekend with three of them being wide receiver prospects. That is certainly a positive sign that Sarkisian’s offensive mind and scheme are selling themselves on the recruiting trail.

This will be a great opportunity for the Texas staff to get some face time with some priority recruits across three recruiting classes, as well as improve to 3-0 on the year before heading into conference play.

This article will be updated.